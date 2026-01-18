Best VR Game of 2025 - Article

/ 189 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

With the second full year of Meta Quest 3 and PSVR2 now wrapped up, the VR market's output seems intent on making modest, assured steps to continue. It's tough to expect more given the way the winds have blown. From a continued high price point, to other devices vying for attention, some forces simply aren't in its favor. But that doesn't stop creatives from exploring its potential all the same. 2025's breadth was surprising in this respect: a new IP, a remake, a VR addition to an established franchise, and a VR-exclusive revival to a long-dormant franchise.

The Shortlist:

Hitman World of Assassination: VR Access

The Midnight Walk

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow

The Runner-Up:

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate

Developer/Publisher Mighty Eyes' original Wanderer was already a commendable VR title, even if not reaching our Best VR Game of 2022 shortlist. Given Fragments’ release proximity to the original, fans had reason to wonder what a remake would bring instead of a full-blown sequel or new game. Do the new levels reach – or eclipse – the original's quality? Do its revamped systems feel naturally incorporated? Given the results, it's safe to say re-doing this time travel adventure was the right choice.

The Winner:

The Midnight Walk

"Imagine a VR action-adventure game in a Tim Burton Claymation film." With such a tantalizing elevator pitch, it's a wonder why it took so long to happen; then again, the level of detail necessary to make The Midnight Walk feel realized is quite daunting. But considering freshman developer MoonHood is made up of former Lost in Random & Ghost Giant developers, that drive for a unique & authentic art style is a given. That level of dedication seeps into its other presentational & mechanical qualities as well, making for one of 2025's best titles - let alone best VR experience.

More Articles