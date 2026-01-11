Final Fantasy Series Sales Top 207 Million Units - Sales

/ 728 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Square Enix last month announced the Final Fantasy series has sold over 207 million units worldwide.

This figure is up from 203 million units as of July 2025 and 200 million units as of March 2025.

"The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: Final Fantasy, which has sold over 207 million units worldwide; Dragon Quest, which has sold over 95 million units worldwide; and the legendary Space Invaders," said Square Enix.

The most recent entries in the Final Fantasy series includes Final Fantasy XVI, which released for the PlayStation 5 in June 2023, for PC in September 2024, and for the Xbox Series X|S in June 2025, as well as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which released for the PlayStation 5 in February 2024 and for PC in January 2025, and is scheduled to release for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S in 2026.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles