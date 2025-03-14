Final Fantasy Series Sales Top 200M, Pixel Remaster Series Sales Top 5M - Sales

Square Enix announced the Final Fantasy series has sold over 200 million units worldwide and the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series has sold over five million units worldwide.

"The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series has sold over 5 million copies worldwide, and the Final Fantasy series has now sold over 200 million copies across the globe!" said Square Enix. "Wherever you joined us on our adventures, thank you."

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster includes remasters of Final Fantasy I, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III, Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V, and Final Fantasy VI.

