Most Disappointing Game of 2025

In retrospect, 2025 was a certainly a year with some very solid game releases, but alas it was not one devoid of disappointment. Dreams were crushed, tears were shed, and, well, some games turned out less good than they could have been. In this article we celebrate those games... or, whatever the opposite of celebrate is.

The Shortlist:

MindsEye



FBC: Firebreak



Metroid Prime 4: Beyond



Drag x Drive



Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour



The 'Runner-Up':

FBC: Firebreak

FBC: Firebreak is certainly a game that crosses off all the boxes for a disappointment. An extremely lauded developer of single player games that has mastered a genre pivots and makes a multiplayer fiasco. Wait a minute... is that you, Babylon's Fall? It's certainly a story we've seen before, and are likely to see again. We can only hope that this Control spin-off is a one-off blunder for Remedy and that the developer gets back on track with Control Resonant next year.

The 'Winner':

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour

When a game's reveal is enough to put a damper (for some) on the reveal of one of the most anticipated and talked-about game systems ever, you know something's a little off. Or, perhaps, it's more that everything's off: we not only got a tech demo instead of Nintendo following its tradition of launching innovative party games for new hardware, but it also comes with a price tag, and a major selling point is in providing you with information you can read on Nintendo's website or the system's manual. This writer is unable to say more on the subject, as I may and may not have actually paid for it.

