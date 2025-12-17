Hogwarts Legacy Sales Top 40 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 18 hours ago / 1,206 Views
Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Avalanche Software has announced the open-world action RPG, Hogwarts Legacy, has sold over 40 million units worldwide.
This figure is up from 30 million units sold in November 2024, 24 million units sold in January 2024, 15 million units in May 2023, and 12 million in February 2023. It was also the best-selling video game worldwide in 2023.
Hogwarts Legacy released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in February 2023, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in May 2023, and for the Nintendo Switch in November 2023, and for the Nintendo Switch 2 in June 2025.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
It was a really mediocre game tbh. The world and presentation are awesome and made with very good care for people who are clearly fans of the material
But the gameplay loop is quite boring. It remember me Ubisoft games with checklist of quests
The combat itself needs some tweaks as well, as it stands it's a bit easy and boring
This is how I feel for every Ubisoft game in last 10 or so years as well, pitying those poor folks who made all those wonderful worlds that Ubi games tend to have, just to see them completely fucked up by mediocre gameplay mechanics.
Insane number
This sales update moved Hogwarts Legacy into the top 20 bestselling games of all-time, at a tied 19th place with Sonic 1 (includes bundled copies) and Payday 2.
I'd love to get some more linear story driven stories outside of hogwarts and on the darker spectrum (Jedi Order/Survivor)
Shows that a well-made single player game still can sell well and even measure up with juggernauts like CoD.
I wonder if this includes the free copies Epic is giving away for free at the moment (probably for less than 24 hours more?). It probably does?