Hogwarts Legacy Sales Top 40 Million Units - Sales

/ 1,206 Views

by, posted 18 hours ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Avalanche Software has announced the open-world action RPG, Hogwarts Legacy, has sold over 40 million units worldwide.

This figure is up from 30 million units sold in November 2024, 24 million units sold in January 2024, 15 million units in May 2023, and 12 million in February 2023. It was also the best-selling video game worldwide in 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in February 2023, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in May 2023, and for the Nintendo Switch in November 2023, and for the Nintendo Switch 2 in June 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles