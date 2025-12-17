By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Hogwarts Legacy Sales Top 40 Million Units

Hogwarts Legacy Sales Top 40 Million Units - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 18 hours ago / 1,206 Views

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Avalanche Software has announced the open-world action RPG, Hogwarts Legacy, has sold over 40 million units worldwide.

This figure is up from 30 million units sold in November 2024, 24 million units sold in January 2024, 15 million units in May 2023, and 12 million in February 2023. It was also the best-selling video game worldwide in 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in February 2023, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in May 2023, and for the Nintendo Switch in November 2023, and for the Nintendo Switch 2 in June 2025.

curl-6 (15 hours ago)

Well deserved, it's a good game

  • +4
2zosteven (17 hours ago)

huge numbers, great game! looking forward to follow up.

  • +3
IcaroRibeiro (13 hours ago)

It was a really mediocre game tbh. The world and presentation are awesome and made with very good care for people who are clearly fans of the material

But the gameplay loop is quite boring. It remember me Ubisoft games with checklist of quests

The combat itself needs some tweaks as well, as it stands it's a bit easy and boring

  • +2
HoloDust IcaroRibeiro (8 hours ago)

This is how I feel for every Ubisoft game in last 10 or so years as well, pitying those poor folks who made all those wonderful worlds that Ubi games tend to have, just to see them completely fucked up by mediocre gameplay mechanics.

  • 0
BraLoD (16 hours ago)

Insane number

  • +2
JackHandy BraLoD (12 hours ago)

Indicative of the size of the industry now. For instance, GTA 3, which was so ground breaking, it changed an entire industry, sold only 11 million on PS2. That's how massive gaming has become over the last quarter century.

  • +2
BraLoD JackHandy (10 hours ago)

Yeah, extremely successful games like The Witcher 3 has even managed to sell 60M+ copies but also did Terraria, which is a 2D indie game that a lot of people have not even heard.

  • +1
shikamaru317 (10 hours ago)

This sales update moved Hogwarts Legacy into the top 20 bestselling games of all-time, at a tied 19th place with Sonic 1 (includes bundled copies) and Payday 2.

  • +1
Otter (18 hours ago)

I'd love to get some more linear story driven stories outside of hogwarts and on the darker spectrum (Jedi Order/Survivor)

  • +1
JustThatGamer (12 hours ago)

Really enjoyed this game, insane numbers!

  • 0
Mnementh (13 hours ago)

Shows that a well-made single player game still can sell well and even measure up with juggernauts like CoD.

  • 0
Zkuq (14 hours ago)

I wonder if this includes the free copies Epic is giving away for free at the moment (probably for less than 24 hours more?). It probably does?

  • 0