Cronos: The New Dawn Sales Top 500,000 Units - Sales

Developer Bloober Team announced the third-person survival horror game, Cronos: The New Dawn, has sold over 500,000 units.

"500,000 Travelers are already paving the path through the unforgiving world, distorted between timelines!" said Blooder Team. "Here's to another incredible milestone for Cronos: New Dawn — thank you from the bottom of our hearts! The vocation continues!"

Cronos: The New Dawn released for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

