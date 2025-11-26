2 NES And 2 Game Boy Games Added to Nintendo Switch Online - News

Nintendo announced two Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) and two Game Boy games have been added to the Nintendo Switch Online lineup.

The two NES games are Battletoads and Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos, and the Game Boy games are Bionic Commando and Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters.

View a trailer of the games below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

