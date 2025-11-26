2 NES And 2 Game Boy Games Added to Nintendo Switch Online - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 615 Views
Nintendo announced two Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) and two Game Boy games have been added to the Nintendo Switch Online lineup.
The two NES games are Battletoads and Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos, and the Game Boy games are Bionic Commando and Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters.
View a trailer of the games below:
Still clinging on to hope that games from my NSO wishlist will one day appear on it.
I can't get through the Turbo Tunnel in Battletoads without a rewind feature like in Rare Replay or NSO.
Kid Icarus is one of my favorites on Game Boy..
Bionic Commando is also a good game. I just wish the NES game would come to NSO. I'm guessing that might have something to do with Hitler's head graphically exploding in the finale.
Trying to play Battletoads and Ninja Gaiden 2 with that sort of input lag... RIP sanity. lol