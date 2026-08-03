Changeable Guardian ESTIQUE Launches August 6 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

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Publisher AMATA Games and developer Cat Hui Trading announced Changeable Guardian ESTIQUE will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on August 6.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The 8-bit shoot ’em up Changeable Guardian ESTIQUE, born in the 21st century!

Faithfully ported to consoles and PC, Changeable Guardian ESTIQUE was created in the 21st century as a completely new title for Nintendo Entertainment System ROM cartridges.

Includes both the Nintendo Entertainment System version and the Famicom version, which have different story. Enjoy printed materials and various visuals in Gallery Mode.

Simple Yet Deep Game System

This side-scrolling shooter features six stages themed after cities around the world.

The super-variable robot “Estique” can transform at any time between the “Fighter Form,” which has a small vertical hitbox, and the “Robot Form,” which nullifies terrain damage and excels at recovery. Mastering the strategic switching between these two forms and two types of equipment is key to clearing the game. Furthermore, the scoring system utilizing the “Super Weapon” special attack—activated by rapid-firing the shot button—adds depth to the gameplay.

With a life system that regenerates over time and the removal of power-ups, the game design prioritizes accessibility. A strategic shooting experience awaits you, enjoyable for everyone from beginners to advanced players.

Story

In the year 2413, the Earth was invaded by evil space pirates “Van-De-Raus.” They are dominating 5 big economic cities and taking control of the world economy.

Friendly planet, Petelgeuse, decided to save the Earth from space pirates and send reinforcement. Ace pirots, Mary and Kanon, ride on ESTIQUE and now launching to the Earth. Mary, you must be the messiah of the Earth. A tomorrow winner is you!

Key Features:

Fully includes both the Nintendo Entertainment System version and the Famicom version, which feature different stories and some graphics.

Quick Save and Load / Rewind functions make it accessible even for those less skilled at shooters.

Full controller support ensures comfortable play anytime.

CRT filter recreates the nostalgic look of a CRT television.

Includes Gallery Mode. Enjoy the instruction manual, box art, and cartridge visuals.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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