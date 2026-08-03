Bandai Namco Announces Super Robot Wars Z II: Ruination Remastered - News

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by, posted 8 hours ago

Bandai Namco has officially announced a remaster of 2011's PlayStation Portable strategy RPG titled Super Robot Wars Z II: Ruination Remastered.

The platforms and a release date or window were not revealed.

View the teaser trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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