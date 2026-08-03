Palworld Online Announced for iOS and Android - News

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Garena has licensed the Palworld IP from developer Pocketpair and has announced large-scale multiplayer survival adventure game, Palworld Online, for iOS and Android. It will launch in 2026.

"Palworld is a widely recognized [intellectual property], and we see an opportunity to bring the essence of the PC title to mobile in a way that encourages players to connect and venture together," said Garena president Terry Zhao. "Working closely with Pocketpair, we are focused on preserving the depth, immersion, and freedom that define Palworld, while thoughtfully optimising the experience for mobile play."

Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe added, "Garena has extensive experience in global publishing, localization, and live operations for mobile games. We are pleased to work with Garena on the licensed development of Palworld Online and look forward to seeing a new Palworld experience brought to players worldwide."

Read details on the game below:

Developed and published by Garena, Palworld Online reimagines the depth, freedom, and scale of the original PC survival creature-collecting title for mobile. As an officially licensed title, it introduces a new narrative setting with original story elements, while expanding into a Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) ecosystem. Featuring a seamless, interconnected open world, Palworld Online invites players to journey alongside mysterious creatures called “Pals” and progress as a team—anytime, anywhere.

A Seamless Open World for Discovery and Creature Collecting

Players can traverse a vast, interconnected ecosystem with their Pals, uncovering hidden treasures, clues to the lore, and challenges. From capturing and raising Pals to unlocking new regions across the map, each encounter is designed to feel meaningful and deepen the bond between players and their companions. In addition to the original story and unique lore, Palworld Online will also expand the narrative with new side stories created exclusively for this version, inviting players deeper into Palworld Online.

Online Play and Cooperative Progression

Centered on playing together, Palworld Online lets players meet others in the world, form groups, build shared settlements, and engage in cooperative and competitive activities—from tackling challenging player-versus-environment encounters with friends to facing thrilling player-versus-player matches. Those seeking a more relaxed pace can visit others’ bases, team up to fight rampaging bosses in the open world, or hunt down rare Pals together.

Immersive Survival and Crafting in a Shared World

Together with their friends, players can establish a shared home base that grows into a collaborative hub for crafting, defence, and daily life. By expanding structures and deploying Pals to automate production and safeguard the settlement, players can focus on creating a living space that supports social interaction.

Designed for Mobile Accessibility

Optimized specifically for mobile play, Palworld Online features a streamlined, touch-friendly interface with optional one-tap controls, making base planning, construction, relocation, and Pal deployment easier to manage on handheld devices, without sacrificing depth or flexibility across a wide range of phone specifications.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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