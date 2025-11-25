ARC Raiders Tops the Steam Charts, Risk of Rain 2: Alloyed Collective Debuts in 5th - Sales

ARC Raiders has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 47, 2025, which ended November 25, 2025.

There was one new release in the top 10 this week with Risk of Rain 2: Alloyed Collective. The base game, Risk of Rain 2, re-entered the charts in fourth place.

Steam Deck is up three spots to second place and Battlefield 6 is up one spot to third place. EA Sports FC 26 is up four spots to sixth place, while Dispatch is down one spot to seventh place.

Hearts of Iron IV has shot up the charts to eighth place, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 in its second week fell from third to ninth place. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

ARC Raiders Steam Deck Battlefield 6 Risk of Rain 2 Risk of Rain 2: Alloyed Collective - NEW EA Sports FC 26 Dispatch Hearts of Iron IV Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 ARC Raiders Steam Deck Where Winds Meet Battlefield 6 Apex Legends PUBG: Battlegrounds Risk of Rain 2 Risk of Rain 2: Alloyed Collective - NEW EA Sports FC 26

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

