Naughty Dog's Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Reportedly Won't Launch in 2026

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog at The Game Awards 2024 announced Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet for the PlayStation 5. The game has been in development since 2020.

Multiple gaming journalists have claimed the game will not release in 2026. This includes Bloomberg's Jason Schreier and Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb.

Grubb on social media said the game won't be at The Game Awards 2025 next month and it won't be out in 2026. "...it won't be out in 2026 and it won't be at TGAs," stated Grubb.

Schreier in a Reddit post said, "Can assure you that Intergalactic is not coming out in 2026."

View the Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet announcement trailer below:

