Naughty Dog's Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Reportedly Won't Launch in 2026

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog at The Game Awards 2024 announced Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet for the PlayStation 5. The game has been in development since 2020.
Multiple gaming journalists have claimed the game will not release in 2026. This includes Bloomberg's Jason Schreier and Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb.
Grubb on social media said the game won't be at The Game Awards 2025 next month and it won't be out in 2026. "...it won't be out in 2026 and it won't be at TGAs," stated Grubb.
Schreier in a Reddit post said, "Can assure you that Intergalactic is not coming out in 2026."
So it will be a 7 year wait for a new, native PS5 Naughty Dog game wow.
We saw the entire original Uncharted trilogy in the span of 5 years and on the same console... And it was the most "difficult to develop" console ever, even. Now we can´t even have a ND game on PS5.
I recall a time when games did not take nearly a decade to complete development. What has happened?
We all know that Factions was the cause of that which caused a delay of their single player development time. What Cosmic means is that Intergalactic wasn't in dev for nearly a decade and for KLAMarine to suggest that is a disingenuous take.
It started development straight after last of us part 2 in 2020. So roughly 7 years assuming it releases in 2027. They cancelled factions game to stop it from interfering with intergalactic.
They can release the game on PS6 and move on to another game without wasting time on a remastered version.
"said the game won't be at The Game Awards 2025 next month" Why would it be? Sony have announced it already, save gameplay and stuff for their own State of Play sometime?
Anyway, what are their sources?
some journalists extracted a fragment of Colin Moriarty´s podcast in which he said "I think the game´s concept is finished" which they mistakenly interpreted as "the content of the game is finished" and spread the rumor. As per that rumor, if that were the case, It would have made sense to see new gameplay or news soon. But it was all just bad journalism.