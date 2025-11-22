Call of Duty: Black Ops II is the Best-Selling Xbox 360 Game in the US, Console Sold 42.7M Lifetime - Sales

Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the launch of Xbox 360 in North America, November 22, 2005, has revealed the top 20 best-selling Xbox 360 games in the US of all-time.

Call of Duty dominates the best-sellers list with seven entries in the top 20 and four of the top five games. There are also three Halo games, two Gears of War games, and two Grand theft Auto games in the top 20.

Call of Duty: Black Ops II is the best-selling Xbox 360 game of all-time in terms of units and dollar sales. The list is likely excluding bundle games like Kinect Adventures!, which came with every Kinect sold.

Call of Duty: Black Ops is in second place, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is in third place, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is in fifth place, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare is in seventh place, Call of Duty: Ghosts is in ninth place, and Call of Duty: World at War is in 13th place.

Halo 3 is the best-selling first-party game as it came in fourth place, while Halo: Reach is in eighth place and Halo 4 is in 10th place.

The original Gears of War came in 19th place, while Gears of War 3 rounds out the top 20. Gears of War 2 didn't make the list.

Grand Theft Auto V, which launched right before the Xbox One, is the sixth best-selling Xbox 360 game, while Grand Theft Auto IV came in 14th place. The original Red Dead Redemption came in 18th place.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim came in 12th place, Minecraft in 15th place, and Battlefield 3 in 17th place.

Rock Band is the best-selling music game as it came in 11th place, while Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock came in 16th place. The ranking is by dollar sales and the games likely had a higher selling price due to coming with plastic instruments, helped the rankings.

"Happy 20th to the Xbox 360!" said Piscatella. "The Xbox 360 sold 42.7M consoles in the US lifetime, with Call of Duty: Black Ops II being its best-selling game in the US in both units and dollars. The 360 Headset led accessory SKUs in US units sold at over 11.4M."

Here are the all-time top 20 best-selling Xbox 360 games in the US:

