Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7 Tops the Swiss Charts

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7 has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 45th week of 2025.

Anno 117: Pax Romana debuted in fifth place.

EA Sports FC 26 is down one spot to second place, while Pokémon Legends Z-A remained in third place.

Minecraft is up one spot to fourth place, Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 is down two spots to sixth place, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment fell six spots to eighth place.

Battlefield 6 is down three spots to ninth place and Ghost of Yotei rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7 - NEW EA Sports FC 26 Pokémon Legends Z-A Minecraft Anno 117: Pax Romana - NEW Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Battlefield 6 Ghost of Yotei

