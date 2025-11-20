PS5 Outsells Switch 2 - Europe Hardware Estimates for October 2025 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 3,144 Views
The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe with 651,025 units sold for October 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The PS5 has sold 28.57 million units lifetime.
The Nintendo Switch 2 was the second best-selling console with an estimated 262,681 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 2.31 million units. The Nintendo Switch 1 was the third best-selling console with an estimated 62,855 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 39.24 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in fourth place with 42,243 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 8.69 million units.
Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2017 are up by over 66,000 units as the Switch 1 sold 196,650 units in Japan in October 2017.
PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are up by nearly 120,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 130,000 units. PS4 sold 531,169 units for the month of October 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 171,874 units.
PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 48,993 (8.1%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 32,349 units (-43.4%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 141,602 units (-69.3%).
Looking at sales month-on-month, Switch 2 sales are up by nearly 3,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 47,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 5,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by nearly 8,000.
2025 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 3.84 million units, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 2.31 million units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 0.82 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.46 million units.
Monthly Sales:
Europe hardware estimates for October 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):
- PlayStation 5 - 651,025 (28,569,356)
- Switch 2 - 262,681 (2,309,772)
- Switch 1 - 62,855 (39,244,081)
- Xbox Series X|S - 42,243 (8,690,415)
Weekly Sales:
Europe October 11, 2025 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 170,833
- Switch 2 - 51,244
- Switch 1 - 15,267
- Xbox Series X|S - 11,866
Europe October 18, 2025 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 133,788
- Switch 2 - 100,169
- Switch 1 - 15,675
- Xbox Series X|S - 10,549
Europe October 25, 2025 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 163,267
- Switch 2 - 58,745
- Switch 1 - 15,516
- Xbox Series X|S - 9,665
Europe November 1, 2025 hardware estimates:
- PlayStation 5 - 183,137
- Switch 2 - 52,523
- Switch 1 - 16,397
- Xbox Series X|S - 10,163
VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.
This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.
Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.
The PS5 having a really strong last few months this year in Europe is gonna make up for any slack elsewhere like in Japan. With it significantly behind the PS4 in Europe it still has more sales potential there than anywhere else.
Yeah Europe is the biggest area with growth potential for Nintendo. The Switch 1 will finish 2nd best selling console ever in NA, first by a significant margin in Japan, 2nd in RoW but only 4th in Europe and about 15m behind 1st place there. If it had sold better than the PS4 there then it would already have reached 160m in shipments.
PS5 discounted to 350€ in Europe is going to do some huge numbers.
Yes.
In Germany for instance, one big retailer (Müller) had a 20% discount in October for every gaming item, software and hardware.
That was a huge deal already.
PS5 is really incredible strong in Europe. While for Nintendo as usual Japan and the US are their relevant markets.
2025 is the year when Europe has finally started to sell better than the US for PS5.
PS5 surpassing global PSP sales in October and by December it will surpass the 360 and PS3. After that, it will likely be Wii and PS1 before the release of GTA 6
Don't know if there's ever been a month when Playstation sold 15.5:1 compared to Xbox in Europe.
With now the Steam Machine announced for 2026 (and even without), I can't imagine how Xbox numbers will look like next year in Europe.
As of September, PS5 needed another 5.8m shipped to reach 90m at the end of this year.
Looking forward to know how much of it will be left for the biggest months, November & December.
“ Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2017 are up by over 66,000 units as the Switch 1 sold 196,650 units in Japan in October 2017.” Wait, why is NS1’s October 2017 JP being brought up here?
Where do you get these numbers?, There is no official hardware sales information in Europe, in contrast to Japan and the USA.
We look at how much sales are up/down year-on-year in places we do get data - US, Spain, Japan - to help figure out PS5, XS, and NS1 sales. We look at how well NS2 is selling compared to NS1 in US, Spain, Japan, and compare the regional shipment breakdowns and increases, to help figure out NS2 sales in Europe. These are always labelled as estimates and adjustments do happen when more data comes in like Sony's and Nintendo's quarterly earnings report.
So, based on the results in Spain you estimate the whole sales in Europe. I think is a bit misleading.
On a sidenote:
What I find to be absolutely miserable about the European market anyway. I can't understand why Europe is such a mess in that regard.
On another sidenote:
Sell-through estimates get adjusted.
And looking at recent quarter reports from Nintendo and Sony, VGChartz estimates were close over a span of a quarter.
Since none of them reports sell-through, and Xbox not even reporting shipped, it's always been a game of estimates getting adjusted.
Which ... is expressed by the word 'estimation' already, actually, which shouldn't mislead you in the first place.
No we don't, and that isn't what he said.
At present we have high confidence in the NS1 and NS2 figures (last Q we didn't need to adjust NS1 in Europe at all, and we only had to adjust NS2 by 25k). PS5 is proving harder to estimate because the trends in markets that have trackers still reporting figures were conflicting with those that do not, based on the shipment data, and last Q that led us to undertrack it quite significantly in Europe and RotW. But, as Will said, we adjust the figures and the methodology as soon as more data comes in and/or the shipment data is released.
Sorry, but your estimates don't make sense to me. You're estimating that NS2 sales in October are 3,000 units higher than in September, ignoring the impact of the Pokémon bundle and the fact that on the release date of that game in Spain (which is the only country of Europe where you have sales information for hardware), more NSW2s were sold than PS5s. I think it's pointless to make estimates without real sales information for the month you're estimating, and then end up adjusting them when the PS5 and Nintendo financial reports are published. At least the information of Famitsu and Circana are based on actual sales.
You ignored what I said and then shifted the goalposts. This is the last time I reply to you because you're clearly not debating in good faith.
Pokemon had a major impact, almost doubling weekly sales in the region as a whole and then maintaining sales higher than the previous sub-50k weekly trajectory it was on, and seeing it through to the holidays.
NS2 did narrowly outsell PS5 in Spain in Oct. But Spain is a higher proportion of sales in Europe for NS2 than it is for PS5, and that trend is growing.
Your argument applies to the US btw - a stronger market for Switch 2 - yet you're not disputing Circana, which only shows around a 28k increase MoM.
Well, the 15m shipment for the PS5 seems like they are lowballing.
19m for the Switch 2 actually sounds like a reasonable target.
Well you have to take into account that PS5 has only shipped 6.4 million units this fiscal year so far while Switch 2 has sold 10.36 million.
So if PS5 is hitting the 15M target, Switch 2 just has to sell about the same as PS5 worldwide from October onward to hit 19M given its lead of just under 4M.
And Japan is about to go nuclear for Switch 2 which will make up for any European weakness