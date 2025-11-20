PS5 Outsells Switch 2 - Europe Hardware Estimates for October 2025 - Sales

/ 3,144 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe with 651,025 units sold for October 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The PS5 has sold 28.57 million units lifetime.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the second best-selling console with an estimated 262,681 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 2.31 million units. The Nintendo Switch 1 was the third best-selling console with an estimated 62,855 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 39.24 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in fourth place with 42,243 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 8.69 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2017 are up by over 66,000 units as the Switch 1 sold 196,650 units in Japan in October 2017.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are up by nearly 120,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 130,000 units. PS4 sold 531,169 units for the month of October 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 171,874 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 48,993 (8.1%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 32,349 units (-43.4%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 141,602 units (-69.3%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Switch 2 sales are up by nearly 3,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 47,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 5,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by nearly 8,000.

2025 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 3.84 million units, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 2.31 million units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 0.82 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.46 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Europe hardware estimates for October 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 651,025 ( 28,569,356 ) Switch 2 - 262,681 ( 2,309,772 ) Switch 1 - 62,855 ( 39,244,081 ) Xbox Series X|S - 42,243 ( 8,690,415 )

Weekly Sales:

Europe October 11, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 170,833 Switch 2 - 51,244 Switch 1 - 15,267 Xbox Series X|S - 11,866

Europe October 18, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 133,788 Switch 2 - 100,169 Switch 1 - 15,675 Xbox Series X|S - 10,549

Europe October 25, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 163,267 Switch 2 - 58,745 Switch 1 - 15,516 Xbox Series X|S - 9,665

Europe November 1, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 183,137 Switch 2 - 52,523 Switch 1 - 16,397 Xbox Series X|S - 10,163

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles