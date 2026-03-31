Crimson Desert Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts - Sales

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Crimson Desert has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 14, 2026, which ended March 31, 2026.

Slay the Spire 2 remained in second place, Steam Deck re-entered the top 10 in third place, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare remained in fourth place. Red Dead Redemption 2 and ARC Raiders 2 re-entered the top 10 in fifth and sixth places, respectively.

Dead by Daylight is in seventh place, Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced is in eighth place, Cyberpunk 2077 is in ninth place, and Ready or Not is in 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Crimson Desert Slay the Spire 2 Steam Deck Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Red Dead Redemption 2 ARC Raiders Dead by Daylight Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced Cyberpunk 2077 Ready or Not

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Crimson Desert Apex Legends Slay the Spire 2 PUBG: Battlegrounds Steam Deck Marvel Rivals Warframe Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Red Dead Redemption 2

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

Previous week - Week 13, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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