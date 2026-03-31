Switch 2 Sales in the UK Increased 154% in March - Sales

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The Game Business editor-in-chief and co-founder Christopher Dring has revealed Nintendo Switch 2 sales in the UK in March increased 154 percent compared to February following the release of Pokémon Pokopia.

The Switch 2 also accounts for over 50 percent of all consoles sold in 2026 through the month of March.

"Nintendo Switch 2 UK sales jumped 154% in March month-on-month following the release of Pokemon Pokopia," said Dring. "Nintendo accounts for over 50% of all consoles sold in the UK so far this year (Nielsen IQ)."

Pokémon Pokopia released for the Nintendo Switch 2 on March 5 and sold over 2.2 million units in its first four days.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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