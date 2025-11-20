Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Sales Top 500,000 Units - Sales

Developer Level-5 announced Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road has sold over 500,000 units.

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road released for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on November 13.

Read details on the game below:

O smoldering clouds, let INAZUMA’s lightning split the sky!

The newest title in the hyperdimensional football RPG series Inazuma Eleven is finally here!

A new story featuring a new protagonist, over 5,400 characters to collect and train, as well as an intense competitive mode; there is no shortage of activities to enjoy!

Story Mode

This new story takes place 25 years after the first Inazuma Eleven.

In search of a world without football, protagonist Destin Billows enrolls at South Cirrus Junior High. Meanwhile, within the prestigious Raimon Junior High—renowned as the top team in the nationals—rises a Football Monster named Harper Evans.

When these two cross paths, a tale begins to unfold…

Chronicle Mode

A roster spanning over 5,400 characters from previous entries in the series!

Relive past Inazuma Eleven matches with Victorio, the boy who came from the future.

Take on various teams, collect and train characters, and build your ultimate dream team!

Station (Kizuna Station)

Freely arrange nostalgic objects from the Inazuma Eleven series to create your own “Bond Town”!

Customize your avatar, invite friends over and enjoy socializing and playing matches together!

Your custom made avatar can also be used in matches!

The Ultimate Anime Experience Brought to Life by MAPPA

In-game anime cutscenes were made in cooperation with animation studio MAPPA!

With the longest anime runtime in the series’ history, the story’s intensity will reach new heights.

