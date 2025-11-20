Momotaro Dentetsu 2 Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 102K - Sales

Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 90,706 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending November 16, 2025.

Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (NS) debuted in third place with sales of 56,807 units.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (PS5) debuted in eighth place with sales of 12,311 units.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (NS2) debuted in ninth place with sales of 12,201 units. The Switch version debuted in 10th place with sales of 6,856 units.

Mario Kart World (NS2) is up one spot to second place with sales 63,230 units.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A (NS) is down two spots to fourth place with sales of 37,609 units, while Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) remained in fifth place with sales of 25,471 units.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (NS2) fell five spots to sixth place with sales of 17,809 units. Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (NS) dropped from fourth to seventh place wit sales of 13,355 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 101,549 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 22,736 units, The PlayStation 5 sold 5,855 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 574 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 15 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Konami, 11/13/25) – 90,706 (New) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 63,230 (2,135,057) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (Konami, 11/13/25) – 56,807 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 37,609 (1,243,096) [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 25,471 (775,955) [SW2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (Koei Tecmo, 11/06/25) – 17,809 (90,992) [NSW] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 13,355 (278,287) [PS5] Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (Activision, 11/14/25) – 12,311 (New) [SW2] Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Bandai Namco, 11/13/25) – 12,201 (New) [NSW] Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO (Bandai Namco, 11/13/25) – 6,856 (New)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 101,549 (2,743,805) Switch OLED Model – 10,772 (9,302,422) Switch Lite – 8,916 (6,726,165) PlayStation 5 – 3,309 (5,849,146) Switch – 3,048 (20,169,240) PlayStation 5 Pro – 2,057 (268,809) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 489 (1,024,795) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 270 (23,879) Xbox Series X – 266 (323,565) Xbox Series S – 38 (340,067) PlayStation 4 – 15 (7,930,061)

