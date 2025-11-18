Anno 117: Pax Romana, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and More Debut on the Steam Charts - Sales

/ 386 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

ARC Raiders has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 47, 2025, which ended November 18, 2025.

There were five new releases in the top 10 this week with Anno 117: Pax Romana debuting in second place and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 debuting in third place.

Escape from Tarkov debuted in seventh place, INAZUMA ELEVEN: Victory Road debuted in eighth place, and Assetto Corsa Rally debuted in ninth place.

Battlefield 6 dropped two spots to second place, Steam Deck remained in fifth place, Dispatch fell two spots to sixth place, and EA Sports FC 26 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

ARC Raiders Anno 117: Pax Romana - NEW Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 - NEW Battlefield 6 Steam Deck Dispatch Escape from Tarkov - NEW INAZUMA ELEVEN: Victory Road - NEW Assetto Corsa Rally - NEW EA Sports FC 26

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 ARC Raiders Anno 117: Pax Romana - NEW Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 - NEW PUBG: Battlegrounds Battlefield 6 Steam Deck Dispatch Escape from Tarkov - NEW INAZUMA ELEVEN: Victory Road - NEW

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles