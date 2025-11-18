Farming Simulator 25 Sales Top 4 Million Units - Sales

GIANTS Software has announced Farming Simulator 25 has sold over four million units worldwide.

This figure is up from three million units sold in three months, two million units sold in its first week.

"Since its launch one year ago, Farming Simulator 25 has sold 4 Million copies world-wide," said GIANTS Software.

CSO and Head of Publishing at GIANTS Software Boris Stefan stated, "It's amazing. It's not the sales number itself, but the enormous engagement and the overwhelmingly positive feedback we received from our community following the conclusion of Year 1.

"We're grateful for our fans and four Million farmers and do not take this success for granted."

Farming Simulator 25 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on November 12, 2024.

