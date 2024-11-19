Farming Simulator 25 Sales Top 2M Units, Farming Simulator Series Tops 40M - Sales

GIANTS Software has announced Farming Simulator 25 has sold over two million units worldwide in its first week of release.

This is a new record for the franchise as the previous record holder was Farming Simulator 22 with 1.5 million units sold in its first week.

The developer also announced the Farming Simulator franchise has now sold over 40 million units worldwide.

"When our ambitious self-publishing journey started with Farming Simulator 22, we were already overjoyed by the resonance of our unique, engaged, and passionate community," said Head of Publishing at GIANTS Software, Boris Stefan.

"Farming Simulator 25 marks our most successful launch yet and proves that our bond with the community has grown even stronger. Their enthusiasm and support is not only at the heart of our success, but a driving force behind our continued commitment to delivering an unparalleled and satisfying farming experience. The launch was just the start for FS25."

GIANTS Software will continue to update Farming Simulator 25 that will add new content and fix bugs. New packs and expansions will also be released.

Farming Simulator 25 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on November 12.

