Forza Horizon 6 Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts - Sales

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by, posted 6 hours ago

007 First Light has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 23, 2026, which ended June 2, 2026.

Mina the Hollower debuted in eighth place.

Forza Horizon 6 is down one spot to second place, Steam Deck following a restock (and price increase) re-entered the charts in third place, and Paralives remained in fourth place.

Path of Exile 2, Subnautica 2, and Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced re-entered the charts in fifth, sixth, and ninth places, respectively. LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight fell four spots to seventh place and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

007 First Light - NEW Forza Horizon 6 Steam Deck Paralives Path of Exile 2 Subnautica 2 LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Mina the Hollower - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 007 First Light - NEW Forza Horizon 6 Steam Deck Paralives Path of Exile 2 Subnautica 2 Apex legends PUBG: Battlegrounds LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

Previous week - Week 22, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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