Farming Simulator 25 Sales Top 3 Million Units

GIANTS Software has announced Farming Simulator 25 has sold over three million units worldwide in three months.

This figure is up from two million units sold in its first week.

"Just three months after launch, Farming Simulator 25 has sold over three million copies, reinforcing its status as a fan-favorite and genre-leader," said GIANTS Software.

"Overall, 40 million copies have been sold across the main series. Alongside the milestones for the series, GIANTS Software celebrates its growing community with an Accolades Trailer and an outlook on upcoming game updates."

Farming Simulator 25 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on November 12, 2024.

