Yoshi And The Mysterious Book, LEGO Batman, and Forza Horizon 6 Debut on the Swiss Charts - Sales

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Yoshi And The Mysterious Book has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 21st week of 2026.

There were two other new releases in the top 10 this week with LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight debuting in second place and Forza Horizon 6 debuting in fourth place.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream and Minecraft dropped two spots to third and fifth places, respectively. EA Sports FC 26 dropped four spots to sixth place and Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 fell three spots to seventh place.

Pokémon Pokopia remained in eighth place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped two spots to ninth place, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder fell four spots to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Yoshi And The Mysterious Book - NEW LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight - NEW Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Forza Horizon 6 - NEW Minecraft EA Sports FC 26 Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 Pokémon Pokopia Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder Previous week - Week 20, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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