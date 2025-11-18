Xbox Game Pass Adds Fortnite Crew, The Crew Motorfest, Moonlighter 2, and More - News

/ 813 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft has announced 9 more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes The Crew Motorfest, Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault, Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo, Revenge of the Savage Planet, Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, Kill It With Fire! 2, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, and Lost Records: Bloom & Rage.

Fortnite Crew is also available starting today for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. It provides access to the current Battle Pass, OG Pass, LEGO Pass, and Music Pass, as well as 1,000 V-Bucks per month. It also includes Rocket Pass Premium in Rocket League.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Coming Soon

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault (Game Preview) (PC) – November 19

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! Dive deep into this action RPG with roguelike elements and a tale about new beginnings. Live the double life of a fearless adventurer and a crafty merchant. Dive into vibrant dimensions brimming with shiny loot and pesky enemies. Grow your shop, tinker with weapons and gadgets, as well as make your mark among a ragtag community of castaways.

Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 19

Now with Game Pass Premium

A papercraft adventure game where you’ll meet the many good and not-so-good folks of Limbo, a place where souls with deep regrets are cursed into repeating the same day on a loop.

Revenge of the Savage Planet (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – November 19

Now with Game Pass Premium

In a future knocked off its axis by corporate greed and stupidity, you have been made redundant and abandoned on the far edge of space with little gear and no safety net. You must explore every nook and cranny, collect dozens of upgrades, and turn over every mysterious alien rock if you want to get revenge on your former employer and return to Earth.

Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road (Handheld & PC) – November 20

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Beware, monsters are coming! In this tower-survivor rogue-lite on wheels, you gather resources and prepare defenses for an ever-moving city, protecting it from unrelenting hordes, while boosting potential through enhanced player progression. Are you prepared to face an unstoppable army of darkness? Can you reach the Ark?

The Crew Motorfest (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 20

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

The ultimate car culture festival has settled down in one of the most breathtaking places on Earth: Hawaii. Enjoy a variety of thrilling driving activities and choose how you want to have fun with more than 700 vehicles: cars, motorcycles, and even boats and planes! The best part: The Crew Motorfest has just started its 3rd year of free content updates, bringing new islands to explore, new car customization features, a race creator tool, NASCAR, and even more to the game.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – November 25

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

An all-new title crafted by renowned studio Don’t Nod, known for their acclaimed titles such as Life is Strange and Vampyr. Immerse yourself in an intimate narrative action RPG, taking you on an exhilarating journey between life, death, love, and sacrifices.

Kill It With Fire! 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 25

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Take on the arachnid menace alone or with friends in full campaign co-op. Wage the arachnid war across time and space and exterminate every last spider across the multiverse or jump into Spider Hunt PVP and play as the eight-legged menace for the first time!

Marvel Cosmic Invasion (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – December 1

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! A cosmic battle awaits! Choose between 15 Marvel heroes in this frenetic action beat ‘em up to fight against the deadly Annihilation Wave threatening the galaxy. From New York City to the depths of the Negative Zone, the future of the Marvel Universe will be fought for across the stars!

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 2

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Embark on a new narrative journey by the creators of Life is Strange. Film your summer of 1995 and create memories of a lifetime with your new friends. 27 years later, confront the dark secrets that made you all promise to never speak again after that fateful summer.

In Case You Missed It

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – Available now

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! In Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Treyarch and Raven Software are bringing players the biggest Black Ops ever. Squad up with friends or play solo in a thrilling and innovative Co-op Campaign, harness near-future weaponry in a signature Multiplayer experience packed with 16 electrifying 6v6 maps and two 20v20 maps at launch and descend into the next twisted chapter of Round-Based Zombies in the heart of the Dark Aether.

DLC / Game Updates

Halo Infinite – Operation: Infinite – Available today

Operation: Infinite offers a mighty mission packed with armor, progression updates, and more. Earn 2X Career Rank and 2X Spartan Points, claim 200 never-before-seen customizations from The Exchange, challenge yourself in a refreshed slate of Ranked Seasons, and brave a new Husky map just in time for the Halodays.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Valley of Memory – Available today

Valley of Memory is a free Assassin’s Creed Mirage update launching today! Explore AlUla’s deserts and oases, uncover family secrets, and face a ruthless gang of robbers. Enjoy enhanced gameplay with mission replay, smoother parkour, and new customization options.

League of Legends: Play the new Darkin Champion, Zaahen – November 19

Defy death and defeat with Zaahen, the Darkin warlord who ascends in combat to become unstoppable as the battle rages on – even with the odds stacked against him. Instantly unlock League of Legends’ newest top laner with Xbox Game Pass on November 19.

Revenge of the Savage Planet: Bingo Brawl Mode – November 19

Revenge of the Savage Planet adds more modes, more customization, and more ways to play! The core game adds a competitive mode called Bingo Brawl, a bunch of new ways to tweak your experience with Remix Mode, plus suits, Habitat items and more! So much game! So much fun! Grab a friend and play together. What could go wrong?

In-Game Benefits

The First Descendant: Assemble Bundle (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – Available now

Gear up with the Assemble Bundle! Express your style with brilliant weapon skins, colorful Descendant paints, dynamic sprays, a stylish back attachment, and daring makeup options. Suit up and get ready to experience thrilling action across a sprawling battlefield!

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Guardian Pack (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available today

Keep the secrets of the First Civilization deeply buried in the sand by dressing yourself as a guardian of the old temple. This Pack contains a Costume and a Mount Skin.

Leaving November 30

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon, so be sure to jump back in or start fresh before they go! Save up to 20% off your purchase to keep them in your library.

Barbie Project Friendship (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Lords of the Fallen (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Octopath Traveler (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Octopath Traveler II (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) SteamWorld Build (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Don’t forget to tune back into Xbox Wire on November 20 for all the updates from the Xbox Partner Preview for even more news. Talk soon!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles