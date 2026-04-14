Roguelite RPG Clockfall Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Radical Theory and developer Rever Games have announced roguelite action RPG, Clockfall, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will first launch for PC in Early Access later this year.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Your village has fallen, razed by the hordes of Destiny. But its downfall is only the beginning. A mystical clock now looms amidst the ruins, forcing you to relive the massacres from the past in a relentless loop. In these dreams, time is short and always runs out. Will you seize this cycle to defy fate and save your kin?

Escape the Nightmare Before the Clock Hits Zero

In Clockfall, players are plunged into the heart of an infinite nightmare loop. To escape, they must traverse lethal dungeons, slay fearsome enemies, and defeat colossal bosses.

But here, brute force isn’t enough. Time is your most precious resource. Every second spent in the dungeon is counted. To extend their exploration and hope to reach the exit, players must make heart-wrenching choices:

Invest resources to upgrade combat stats.

Sacrifice immediate progress to “buy” extra time.

Optimize every movement to reach the depths of the nightmare before the fatal end.

A Strategic Twist: The Village Defense Phase

The originality of Clockfall lies in its dual rhythm. The adrenaline of exploration is interspersed with intense Village Defense phases.

Everything acquired during your dungeon runs—resources, upgrades and experience—must be put to use to protect your settlement. Faced with increasingly massive waves of enemies, your ability to hold the line will determine the acquisition of permanent stats, weapons, spells and bonuses, essential to getting stronger for your next run and eventually breaking the time loop.

Master the Clock, Break the Loop

The clock is ticking. Fight through the dungeons of your memories before time runs out. Danger is everywhere: prepare for fast-paced, visceral combat against the servants of Destiny. Master the land to optimize your runs, gather resources, and unlock powerful weapons, spells, and lethal defenses to protect your village from the coming invasion.

As you get stronger, dive back into the fight against Destiny and defend your village once more. Your surviva—measured in time—will unlock permanent time bonuses OR devastating powers.

Time is your ultimate resource, but your hero’s lethality is just as vital. Every choice matters: forge your character and sharpen your strategy. You must strike a balance between gaining time and boosting your firepower. Master the synergy between dungeon crawling and village defense to finally break the loop and save your kin.

Features:

Experience a unique hybrid of dungeon crawler and action RPG, featuring intense village defense phases.

a unique hybrid of dungeon crawler and action RPG, featuring intense village defense phases. Time is your ultimate resource. Master the clock and bend it to your will to survive both the depths of the dungeons and village invasions.

Engage in visceral, fast-paced combat blending steel and magic, where roguelite elements constantly shift the rules and balancing.

Deep character progression and evolution directly shape your playstyle and overarching strategy.

Explore, learn, adapt, die, and repeat—master the synergy between dungeon crawling and village defense to finally break the loop.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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