Bethesda to Release Starfield Update on PS5 to Fix Crashes - News

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Bethesda Game Studios released Starfield for the PlayStation 5 on April 7 alongside the Free lanes update and Terra Armada paid DLC. There have been a number of bugs causing the game to crash on the PS5 that have made the game virtually unplayable for some players.

The developer has acknowledged the crashes and are working on a hotfix that it is aiming to release later this week as it has narrowed down the cause to a small number of causes.

"Thanks for sharing your adventures across the Settled Systems this weekend — we’ve loved reading them!" reads the social media post from Bethesda.

"We’re aware of some reported PS5 crashing issues and have narrowed them down to a small number of causes. We’re addressing these in a hotfix we’re aiming to release this week. Thanks for flagging, and we’ll keep you posted."

Starfield first released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in September 2023.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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