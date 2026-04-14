Necrophosis: Full Consciousness Launches May 28 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher PQube and developer Dragonis Games announced Necrophosis: Full Consciousness will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on May 28.

"Most horror games give you a weapon, a gun, an axe, something to fight back with. Necrophosis doesn’t," said Dragonis Games founder Ares Dragonis. "That’s intentional. This isn’t about killing or surviving. It’s about facing entities you cannot fully understand, exploring worlds your mind could never imagine."

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Necrophosis is the next step for Dragonis Games after The Shore, combining Lovecraftian mythology with the dark, surreal aesthetics of Beksinski into a world far darker and more complex.

Central to Dragonis Games’ founder Ares Dragonis’ vision is a deliberate design choice that sets Necrophosis apart from almost every other horror game on the market: there are no weapons. The art direction draws heavily from the surreal paintings of Zdzislaw Beksinski, an influence Ares has returned to for years. His work, which finds beauty and decay existing side by side in dreamlike, otherworldly landscapes, became the visual soul of Necrophosis: Full Consciousness. Built over three years and comprising more than 400 handcrafted assets, the game is the most ambitious project Dragonis Games has undertaken

In Necrophosis, players are Consciousness, a being trapped in a decaying vessel, lost in a world consumed by eternal rot. Navigating grotesque landscapes and Lovecraftian darkness, every puzzle and encounter pulls them deeper into the macabre.

The included downloadable content “Subconsciousness” takes the experience further still. Players become the mind that moves without thought, navigating new surreal locations and forgotten spaces, with poetic narration woven directly into the puzzles themselves. It uncovers truths that Consciousness could never reach.

Players explore decaying environments, gathering fragments of narrative poetry that piece together the world’s lore and solving puzzles that grow increasingly unsettling. The tension comes entirely from what surrounds you.

The base game Necrophosis and downloadable content “Subconsciousness” are included in full in the console versions of Necrophosis: Full Consciousness, making this the definitive way to experience the complete world of Necrophosis on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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