Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Tops the French Charts

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (NS2) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 45, 2025, according to SELL.

Mario Kart World (NS2) remained in third place, while Pokémon Legends: Z-A (NS) dropped two spots to fourth place.

EA Sports FC 26 (PS5) dropped one spot to second place and Battlefield 6 (PS5) is down one spot to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Mario Kart World Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

PlayStation 5

EA Sports FC 26 Battlefield 6 Ghost of Yotei

Xbox Series X|S

EA Sports FC 26 Battlefield 6 Assassin's Creed Shadows

Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Legends: Z-A Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 EA Sports FC 26

PS4 EA Sports FC 26 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Xbox One Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Football Manager 26 Farming Simulator 25 - Highlands Fishing Edition Farming Simulator 25

