Capcom Aims for Resident Evil Requiem Launch Sales to Beat Resident Evil Village - Sales

/ 270 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Capcom in its latest financial results Q&A conference call stated it is aiming for Resident Evil Requiem launch sales to be higher than Resident Evil Village.

"Resident Evil Requiem, the upcoming latest installment in the series, has received high praise at various game shows," said Capcom. "To begin, we aim to exceed the initial sales performance of the previous title, Resident Evil Village."

The publisher added, "The announcement of Resident Evil Requiem led to increased sales of previous titles in the series, surpassing our initial projections."

Capcom was also asked about if Resident Evil Requiem would have similar performance issues as seen in Monster Hunter Wilds. The company expects the game to run smoothly on PC.

"Resident Evil Requiem differs from Monster Hunter Wilds in terms of gameplay, system architecture, and network features," said Capcom. "At present, we do not anticipate similar risks. We are developing the game to provide a smooth gaming experience across a wide range of PC specifications."



Resident Evil Requiem will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 27, 2026.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles