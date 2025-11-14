Crystal Dynamics Lays Off Nearly 30 Employees - News

Developer Crystal Dynamics has announced its third round of layoffs of this year. This time nearly 30 employees will be laid off.

"Today we've made the difficult but necessary decision to reorganize Crystal Dynamics' studios and teams," said Crystal Dynamics on LinkedIn. "As a result, we've parted ways with just under 30 team members across various departments and projects as we restructure the company and business for our next generation. Crystal deeply thanks all of those impacted for their incredible talent, hard work, and dedication, which helped shape the studio in so many ways. We are committed to offering our fullest resources and support to you during this transition.



"To our players - as the realities of the industry continue to evolve, we've made these painful choices as a way to optimize the continued development of our flagship Tomb Raider game, as well as shaping the rest of the studio to make new games for the future.



"We appreciate the continued support of our players, our colleagues, and our partners during this transition and look forward to sharing the team's amazing new work with the world in the future."

