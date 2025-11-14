Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Overview Trailer Released - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Nintendo and developer Retro Studios have released the overview trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

"When responding to a distress call from the Galactic Federation, Samus Aran becomes entangled in an unexpected disaster. Now, she must explore the unknown planet Viewros in this first-person adventure," reads the description to the trailer.

"Master Samus's core abilities, ride Vi-O-La through Sol Valley, and make use of mysterious powers called Psychic Abilities as you fight to survive and find a way home in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond."

View the trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

After an unexpected accident, Samus finds herself transported to the mysterious planet Viewros. Scan your surroundings for clues, make the most of your equipment and weapons, and use Samus’s newfound psychic abilities—and her technologically advanced bike, the Vi-O-La—to traverse and explore the environment. You’ll need every tool at your disposal to survive and escape Viewros.

Bounty Hunter: Samus Aran

One of the greatest bounty hunters in the galaxy. Capable of completing any mission—no matter the danger.

World: Planet Viewros

An unknown planet. Samus suddenly finds herself transported to the greenery of an ancient jungle.

Objective: Explore the Mysterious Planet to Find a Way Home

Scan stone statues and ruins for clues on how to move forward. Battle abhorrant alien creatures who inhabit the planet.

Powers: Psychic Abilities

Mysterious powers that Samus acquires while exploring the planet. Wield them wisely to clear your path forward.

Friend or Foe? Lamorn

An alien race that once existed on planet Viewros. They make a solemn request of Samus.

Deadly Sharpshooter: Sylux

An enigmatic bounty hunter with a deep-seated grudge against the Galactic Federation—and Samus.

Switch 2 Enhancements

Aim With Joy-Con 2 Mouse Controls

lay using mouse controls made possible by the Joy-Con 2 controllers or standard button controls. Move the right Joy-Con 2 controller like a mouse to aim and navigate with greater precision.

Choose Your Display Mode

Explore planet Viewros in greater detail with a higher resolution, faster framerate, and HDR support for more vivid colors. Go all-in on visual detail with Quality Mode, or choose Performance Mode to prioritize even smoother gameplay. You can choose either mode to suit your preference.

Quality Mode Docked – 4K resolution / 60 frames per second / HDR Handheld / Tabletop – 1080p resolution / 60 frames per second / HDR

Performance Mode Docked – 1080p resolution / 120 frames per second / HDR Handheld / Tabletop – 720p resolution / 120 frames per second / HDR



Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on December 4. The Switch 2 version is titled Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

