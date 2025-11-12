By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble Announced for iOS and Android

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 339 Views

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Oh BiBi have announced free-to-play multiplayer arena shooter, Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble, for iOS and Android.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The iconic characters from the Ratchet & Clank franchise are back in a stunning, fast-paced arena shooter packed with explosive weapons and larger-than-life action!

Experience the humor, action, and energy of the iconic universe in a bold new real-time multiplayer format. Play as a Legendary Hero from the past, now with unique abilities. Go solo or team up with other Rangers online in thrilling multiplayer games built for every kind of player. Free to download soon!

konnichiwa (1 hour ago)

When people ask for more RC games on more platforms they don't ask this ^^'.

konnichiwa konnichiwa (1 hour ago)

Also Ahmad just mentioned that 40% of Sony's revenue came from live service games and I agree, this kind of game should have been on more platforms atleast also on PS5...Crossplay/crossbuy makes sense...

JackHandy konnichiwa (46 minutes ago)

100%

GymratAmarillo (1 hour ago)

Those devs released a very similar game on the Switch a couple years back so this is just a cute reskin, I can respect that but I don't play on my freaking phone.

HopeMillsHorror (49 minutes ago)

I should've been more careful with my 3 wishes...

This wasn't what I was expecting when I asked for more Ratchet...

Zkuq (5 minutes ago)

I guess it's an affordable way for Sony to see if it sticks, so sure, why not. Can't say I'm interested though, and I probably wouldn't be even if I liked multiplayer more, but I guess this doesn't hurt either - besides, Ratchet & Clank seems like a series where a game like this actually kind of fits too.

Signalstar (14 minutes ago)

I have waited nearly 2 decades for online multiplayer to come back to the R&C franchise and this is what we get? I'm still going to play it. At least it shows Sony is still invested in the franchise. I was a bit worried because Insomniac was focusing more on their Marvel games recently. They should bring it to PS5 and PC too.

Leynos (41 minutes ago)

This is not what people wanted for a new Ratchet & Clank. Is this 2015 again? When asked for sequels were only mobile?

Chicho Leynos (23 minutes ago)

Do you guys not have phones?

Shadis (48 minutes ago)

Ok...this was not on my 2025 Bingo card for upcoming games...interesting concept, see how it pans out.

KLAMarine (52 minutes ago)

Looks fun. Gyro-aiming?

