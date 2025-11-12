Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble Announced for iOS and Android - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 339 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Oh BiBi have announced free-to-play multiplayer arena shooter, Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble, for iOS and Android.
View the reveal trailer below:
Read details on the game below:
The iconic characters from the Ratchet & Clank franchise are back in a stunning, fast-paced arena shooter packed with explosive weapons and larger-than-life action!
Experience the humor, action, and energy of the iconic universe in a bold new real-time multiplayer format. Play as a Legendary Hero from the past, now with unique abilities. Go solo or team up with other Rangers online in thrilling multiplayer games built for every kind of player. Free to download soon!
When people ask for more RC games on more platforms they don't ask this ^^'.
Also Ahmad just mentioned that 40% of Sony's revenue came from live service games and I agree, this kind of game should have been on more platforms atleast also on PS5...Crossplay/crossbuy makes sense...
Those devs released a very similar game on the Switch a couple years back so this is just a cute reskin, I can respect that but I don't play on my freaking phone.
I should've been more careful with my 3 wishes...
This wasn't what I was expecting when I asked for more Ratchet...
I guess it's an affordable way for Sony to see if it sticks, so sure, why not. Can't say I'm interested though, and I probably wouldn't be even if I liked multiplayer more, but I guess this doesn't hurt either - besides, Ratchet & Clank seems like a series where a game like this actually kind of fits too.
I have waited nearly 2 decades for online multiplayer to come back to the R&C franchise and this is what we get? I'm still going to play it. At least it shows Sony is still invested in the franchise. I was a bit worried because Insomniac was focusing more on their Marvel games recently. They should bring it to PS5 and PC too.
This is not what people wanted for a new Ratchet & Clank. Is this 2015 again? When asked for sequels were only mobile?
Ok...this was not on my 2025 Bingo card for upcoming games...interesting concept, see how it pans out.