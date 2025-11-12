Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble Announced for iOS and Android - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Oh BiBi have announced free-to-play multiplayer arena shooter, Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble, for iOS and Android.

The iconic characters from the Ratchet & Clank franchise are back in a stunning, fast-paced arena shooter packed with explosive weapons and larger-than-life action!

Experience the humor, action, and energy of the iconic universe in a bold new real-time multiplayer format. Play as a Legendary Hero from the past, now with unique abilities. Go solo or team up with other Rangers online in thrilling multiplayer games built for every kind of player. Free to download soon!

