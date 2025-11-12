Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is the Best-Selling PS5 Game in the US - Sales

Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella in celebration of the 5th anniversary of the launch of PlayStation 5 in North America, November 12, 20925, has revealed the top 10 best-selling PS5 games in the US of all-time.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is currently the best-selling game on the PS5 in the US in terms of dollar sales. There are two other Call of Duty in the top 10 with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) in third place and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023) in fifth place.

There are three first-party games in the top 10 list with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in second place, God of War: Ragnarök in seventh place, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales in eighth place.

Three sports titles are in the top 10 with EA Sports College Football 25 in fourth place, NBA 2K25 in ninth place, and NBA 2K24 in 10th place.

There are three games published by Sony in the top 10, three by Microsoft, two by Take-Two Interactive, one by Electronic Arts, and one by Warner Bros. Games.

The PS5 is currently the second fastest-selling PlayStation platform in US history with only the PS2 selling more. The PS5 has sold 26.7 million units through October 4, 2025.

Here are the all-time top 10 best-selling PlayStation games in the US:

