Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake Launches March 12, 2026 for NS2, PS5, XS, NS, and PC

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja have announced horror remake, Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 12, 20926.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game via PlayStation Blog below:

This is a full remake of the second title in the Japanese horror adventure Fatal Frame series, Fatal Frame/Project Zero II: Crimson Butterfly, released in 2003. Twin sisters Mio and Mayu Amakura wander into an abandoned and cursed village infested with wraith, and use the Camera Obscura, a special camera that has the ability to capture and contain the impossible, to fight against the wraith.

Characters

Mio Amakura

Voice: Yui Kondo

The younger of the twin sisters. Lively and cheerful by nature. As a child, Mio blamed herself when her sister Mayu fell from a cliff and injured her leg. Ever since, she has been deeply protective of her. Together, the sisters stray into Minakami Village, a place haunted by vengeful spirits. Determined to save her sister, Mio searches for a way to escape the cursed village.

Mayu Amakura

Voice: Haruka Shiraishi

The elder of the twin sisters. Quiet, reserved, and introspective by nature. As a child, she slipped on a mountain path and injured her right leg, and to this day is unable to run as she once could. Because of this, she relies deeply on her younger sister, Mio. She has a strong supernatural sense and becomes possessed by a spirit that leads her deep inside Minakami Village.

Fatal Frame II Crimson Butterfly returns—beautifully remade

Every element has been enhanced — from graphics and sound to controls. The texture of each character’s skin and clothing has been meticulously refined, while the setting of Minakami Village has been beautifully reimagined with striking contrasts of light and shadow to create an atmosphere that is both haunting and lifelike.

The spirits can appear when least expected. They may grab your hand as you reach for an item, or await you beyond a door you’ve just opened, reminding players that danger lurks in every shadow. Quick reactions allow players to evade these sudden attacks, but failure to do so will result in Spirit Power Damage, leading directly into an intense battle against the wraith.

New feature: Hold Hands with Mayu

By holding Mayu’s hand, players can restore both Health and Spirit Power. However, when Mayu is in danger, she may fall, requiring Mio to get close and help her up. Holding hands allows players to feel the sisters’ bond more deeply throughout the story.

Evolved Camera Obscura

The series’ signature system—repelling wraiths by photographing them with the Camera Obscura—returns in this title, now enhanced with new functions such as focus, zoom, and switching filters.

These additions expand the depth of gameplay, allowing for a richer use of the Camera Obscura in both exploration and combat.

