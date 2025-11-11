Sony CFO Says Destiny 2 Has Failed to Meet Sony's Expectations - News

Sony CFO Lin Tao in the company's earnings summary webcast revealed Destiny 2 has failed to meet expectations that were set when developer Bungie was acquired in 2022.

"Regarding Destiny 2, partially due to changes in the competitive environment, the level of sales and user engagement have not reached the expectations we had at the time of the acquisition of Bungie," said Tao.

"While we will continue to make improvements, we downwardly revised the business projection for the time being and recorded an impairment loss against a portion of the assets at Bungie."

Tao added other first-party live service games, Helldivers 2 and MLB The Show 25, continue to perform well.

"On the other hand, Helldivers 2, which was also released for Xbox in August of this year, is doing extremely well, not only attracting new users on Xbox, but also seeing increased engagement from existing users on PS5 and PC," she said. "This resulted in a significant increase in sales of the title year-on-year.

"MLB The Show 25, released in March, also continued to perform well during the quarter."

Bungie has faced layoffs since it was acquired in 2022, along with its CEO Pete Parsons stepping down in August and General Manager of Destiny 2 and Chief Development Officer Justin Truman taking over as the new studio head.

The next game from Bungie, the science-fiction player-versus-player extraction shooter Marathon, was originally set to launch on September 23, however, it was delayed due to feedback following the Alpha playtest.

