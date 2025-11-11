Sony Says PS5 is 'in the Middle' of Its Lifecycle - News

Sony CFO Lin Tao in the company's earnings summary webcast stated the PlayStation 5 is "in the middle" of its lifecycle.

"There are many active users enjoying the console," said Tao on the PS5. "So from that perspective, we believe that the PS5 is only in the middle of the journey, and we are really planning to expand it even further."

The PS5 released five years ago in November 2020, however, that does not mean the PS6 will launch in 2030.

Tao could mean Sony plans to keep producing and selling the PS5 until 2030, while the PS6 could launch in 2027 or 2028. Or she could mean Sony plans to support the PS5 with software until at least 2030 even if they stop selling the console sooner.

There was a long transition from the PS4 to the PS5 with Sony releasing first-party games on the PS4 several years after the PS5 came out. Other publishers and developers are still releasing games on the PS4 to this day.

