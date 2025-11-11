Sony Says PS5 is 'in the Middle' of Its Lifecycle - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 452 Views
Sony CFO Lin Tao in the company's earnings summary webcast stated the PlayStation 5 is "in the middle" of its lifecycle.
"There are many active users enjoying the console," said Tao on the PS5. "So from that perspective, we believe that the PS5 is only in the middle of the journey, and we are really planning to expand it even further."
The PS5 released five years ago in November 2020, however, that does not mean the PS6 will launch in 2030.
Tao could mean Sony plans to keep producing and selling the PS5 until 2030, while the PS6 could launch in 2027 or 2028. Or she could mean Sony plans to support the PS5 with software until at least 2030 even if they stop selling the console sooner.
There was a long transition from the PS4 to the PS5 with Sony releasing first-party games on the PS4 several years after the PS5 came out. Other publishers and developers are still releasing games on the PS4 to this day.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
Anyone expecting a PS6* by the end of 2027 should reconsider. The system is popular enough to enjoy a 2028 or even 2029 replacement
Anyone expecting a PS6*
Most PS consoles last a good decade, they are supported by Sony and 3rd parties well into the next gens. PS4 is still getting games.
Considering budget and time it takes to develop games I doubt we might even see any games that is only playable on PS6. PS5 will co-exist with PS6 for most of PS6 lifetime. Playstation ecosystem in 2030 will be mix of PS6, PS5 and cloud (through portal).
My guess:
PS6 launching holiday 2028 ("PS5 is only in the middle of the journey")
With PS5 getting full support for the entirety of next gen ("we are really planning to expand it even further")
I also think PS5 will get full support next gen too and that, It just won't have 60fps or ray tracing. It makes for an interesting situation because for the first time ever when a next gen system is sold, it won't be in a different category to PS5. It will just be another PS5 Pro x2. Will be interesting to see how VGChartz sees it.
Im ok wuth that since this console gen started off disappointing and i'd like to get more out of my ps5 before feeling forced to upgrade
It is funny isn't it? That when the next gen starts there will be games released on PS4, PS5 and PS6. Why am I predicting this? Well, the average consumer who already has a PS4 is not going to fork out for an expensive PS5.