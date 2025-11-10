Todd Howard Says The Elder Scrolls VI is 'Still a Long Way Off' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 741 Views
Bethesda Game Studios boss Todd Howard in an interview with GQ stated The Elder Scrolls VI is "still a long way off."
The Elder Scrolls VI was first announced over seven years ago at E3 2018 with a teaser trailer. The game spent many years in pre-production as Bethesda focused on Starfield until its release in September 2023.
"I’m preaching patience," said Howard. "I don’t want fans to feel anxious."
He added, "We have hundreds of people on Fallout right now, with 76 and some other things we're doing, but The Elder Scrolls 6 is the everyday thing."
Howard was asked how it feels to be developing a new The Elder Scrolls game again and he stated, "I do like to have a break between them, where it isn’t like a 'plus one' sequel. I think it’s also good for an audience to have a break – The Elder Scrolls has been too long, let’s be clear. But we wanted to do something new with Starfield. We needed a creative reset."
In April of this year Bethesda officially announced and released The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass. It has been played by over nine million people as of July 25, 2025.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
Nintendo should announce Earthbound 4 but not release until 40 years after announcement. Then Todd Howard as a head in a Jar can aim to beat that record.
As much as I don’t mind when devs take their time… this is taking it a bit too far. No game should ever take possibly an entire decade to develop (and if it does need the time, then don’t reveal it when development has only just begun).
Not only will this be one of the longest dev cycles of any game in history, hut also among the longest waits between reveal and release.
they are secretly in competition with taketwo
GTA6 vs TES6
The original reveal was a fake announcement, done only to avoid a backlash when they announced a live service and some phone games.
The game didn't go into full production until after Starfield released.
source?
About when it entered full development? The source is the time they actually straight up said it would enter full development after Starfield released. You can Google it, there will be 50 articles.
They game didn't begin full production until Starfield. It was in pre-production before then.
But I think this is definitely a case for expanding a studio into 2 teams out of respect for the fans. The resources are there.
The game will likely not release until 2028 at the earliest, with that being 5 years of full production.
Really they should not have teaser it back in 2018.
Can you give us morrow remake to make up for the delay?
They would have to rebuild the game entirely or at the very least rebuild the entire combat system. It's too dated by todays standards and wouldn't pass for a good game anymore
Bethesda's output is so slow post fallout 4
2 years after starfield and we only have 1 dlc that was mediocre at best.
Fallout 4 had 6 in one year
At this rate ES6 is probably 2030
It has become a trend across the industry. Naughty dog hasn't released a game in over 5 years and there next game likely won't be out till 2027. Cd project red are haven't released a new game since 2020 and again probably won't have anything till 2027. Rockstar 2018, next game late 2026. Bend studio 2018, next game who knows when.