Todd Howard Says The Elder Scrolls VI is 'Still a Long Way Off'

Bethesda Game Studios boss Todd Howard in an interview with GQ stated The Elder Scrolls VI is "still a long way off."

The Elder Scrolls VI was first announced over seven years ago at E3 2018 with a teaser trailer. The game spent many years in pre-production as Bethesda focused on Starfield until its release in September 2023.

"I’m preaching patience," said Howard. "I don’t want fans to feel anxious."

He added, "We have hundreds of people on Fallout right now, with 76 and some other things we're doing, but The Elder Scrolls 6 is the everyday thing."

Howard was asked how it feels to be developing a new The Elder Scrolls game again and he stated, "I do like to have a break between them, where it isn’t like a 'plus one' sequel. I think it’s also good for an audience to have a break – The Elder Scrolls has been too long, let’s be clear. But we wanted to do something new with Starfield. We needed a creative reset."

In April of this year Bethesda officially announced and released The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass. It has been played by over nine million people as of July 25, 2025.

