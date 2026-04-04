Starward launches April 16 for PS5 - News

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Publisher Century Games and developer Game Blender Studio have announced the fighting game, Starward, will launch for the PlayStation 5 on April 16.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam, iOS, and Android.

Read details on the game below:

Starward is a 3D fighting game that integrates mecha girls and classic Gundam vs. Gundam combat gameplay, with 1V1 and 2V2 mode as the core gameplay. In Starward, players can control mecha girls with distinct personalities and different combat styles, and experience three-dimensional combat experiences beyond the ground.

Classic Gundam vs. Gundam-like Gameplay

Starward faithfully recreates the Gundam vs. Gundam gameplay that has been popular in Japanese arcade halls for over a decade. It includes actions such as Beam Rifle, Machine Gun, Charge Shoot, fighting, blocking, stepping, dashing, allowing you to quickly showcase your skill level.

The Starward experience spans across three distinct game modes featuring two-versus-two, one-versus-one, and arcade gameplay. Player-versus-player is the main, featuring fast-paced battles lasting about three minutes per match.

Mecha Girls VERSUS

All characters are mecha girls, skilled in close-range fighting or long-range shooting. You can choose characters like Aliz, SkySaber, XiaoLing to play as vanguards; or characters like Elfin, Cavalry, Hikari to play as rearguards.

Each character has its unique design, such as Chinese style, elves, witches, fully armed mecha girls, and more.

The COST System

The character’s combat power “COST” is divided into four categories: 3.0 / 2.5 / 2.0 / 1.5. You need to allocate the “COST” of the team to achieve the most reasonable configuration.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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