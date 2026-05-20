Warhorse Studios Developing Open-World Middle-earth RPG and new Kingdom Come Adventure - News

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Kingdom Come: Deliverance series developer Warhorse Studios has announced it is developing two new video games. The games include an open world Middle-earth RPG and a new Kingdom Come adventure.

"You might have heard the rumours, it's time to reveal what we are working on," said Warhorse Studios.

" An open world Middle-earth RPG. A new Kingdom Come adventure. We’re excited to tell you more when the time is right."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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