The Outer Worlds 2 Debuts on the Swiss Charts, Pokémon Legends Z-A Drops to 2nd

The Outer Worlds 2 has debuted in eighth place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 44th week of 2025.

EA Sports FC 26 is up one spot to first place, while Pokémon Legends Z-A dropped one spot to second place. Battlefield 6 and Ghost of Yotei remained in third and fourth places, respectively.

Minecraft is up one spot to fifth place, while Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 is down one spot to sixth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up two spots to seventh place, while Donkey Kong Bananza and Super Mario Party Jamboree re-entered the top 10 in ninth and 10th places.

There are a total of five Nintendo games titles in the top 10, four multiplatform games, and one PlayStation game.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: EA Sports FC 26 Pokémon Legends Z-A Battlefield 6 Ghost of Yotei Minecraft Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Outer Worlds 2 - NEW Donkey Kong Bananza Super Mario Party Jamboree

