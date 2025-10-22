Pikmin 4 Update Launches in November - News

Nintendo announced it will be releasing a free update for Pikmin 4 in November.

The update will add an in-game camera, two new difficulty customizations, and Decor Pikmin from Pikmin Bloom.

View the update overview trailer below:

Read details on the update below:

This update introduces adorable and unique-looking Pikmin for your squad called Decor Pikmin, an in-game camera for snapping pics and two new options to customize the challenge of your expedition.

This latest update to the game adds content for new and returning players to explore:

Decor Pikmin – Originally seen in the Pikmin Bloom smart-device app, these curious Pikmin are marching their way to Pikmin 4. Decor Pikmin (like the name implies) are Pikmin that don some form of decoration found in the world—you may see them wearing something like a wind-up toy, a doughnut, a snow hat and much more. Decor Pikmin you gather in the new Pikmin 4 update can also be transferred to your squad in Pikmin Bloom, including some that are completely new!

– Originally seen in the Pikmin Bloom smart-device app, these curious Pikmin are marching their way to Pikmin 4. Decor Pikmin (like the name implies) are Pikmin that don some form of decoration found in the world—you may see them wearing something like a wind-up toy, a doughnut, a snow hat and much more. Decor Pikmin you gather in the new Pikmin 4 update can also be transferred to your squad in Pikmin Bloom, including some that are completely new! Field Camera – Take stylish photos of your character, your squad and whatever you like with this new feature. Set the scene with various angles, hide characters, and decorate your pics with filters, frames and stamps. The camera may even be the key to adding Decor Pikmin to your crew …

– Take stylish photos of your character, your squad and whatever you like with this new feature. Set the scene with various angles, hide characters, and decorate your pics with filters, frames and stamps. The camera may even be the key to adding Decor Pikmin to your crew … New Creature Activity Levels – Move at your own pace and enjoy the new Relaxed mode, where creatures won’t attack unless you attack them, or kick things up a notch in the fiery Fierce mode. These modes can be selected when starting a new game or changed at any point after from the game’s settings.

Pikmin 4 is available for the Nintendo Switch.

