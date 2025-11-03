Pokémon Legends: Z-A Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 539 Views
Pokémon Legends: Z-A (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 43, 2025, according to SELL. The Nintendo Switch 2 version dropped from second to fourth place.
EA Sports FC 26 (PS5) is up two spots to second place, while Battlefield 6 (PS5) remained in third place. Mario Kart World (NS2) rounds out the top five.
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Mario Kart World
- Donkey Kong Bananza
PlayStation 5
- EA Sports FC 26
- Battlefield 6
- Ghost of Yotei
Xbox Series X|S
- EA Sports FC 26
- Battlefield 6
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A
- Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
- EA Sports FC 26
- EA Sports FC 26
- NBA 2K26
- Red Dead Redemption 2
Xbox One
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Vampire: The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 - Day One Edition
- Farming Simulator 25
- Minecraft - Java & Bedrock Deluxe Edition
