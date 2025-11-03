Pokémon Legends: Z-A Tops the French Charts - Sales

Pokémon Legends: Z-A (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 43, 2025, according to SELL. The Nintendo Switch 2 version dropped from second to fourth place.

EA Sports FC 26 (PS5) is up two spots to second place, while Battlefield 6 (PS5) remained in third place. Mario Kart World (NS2) rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Mario Kart World Donkey Kong Bananza

PlayStation 5

EA Sports FC 26 Battlefield 6 Ghost of Yotei

Xbox Series X|S

EA Sports FC 26 Battlefield 6 Jurassic World Evolution 3

Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Legends: Z-A Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 EA Sports FC 26

PS4 EA Sports FC 26 NBA 2K26 Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Hogwarts Legacy PC Vampire: The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 - Day One Edition Farming Simulator 25 Minecraft - Java & Bedrock Deluxe Edition

