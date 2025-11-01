NBA 2K26 Leads Strong Month of New Releases on the Canadian Charts for August 2025 - Sales

NBA 2K26 has debuted in first place on the Canadian charts for August 2025, according to data from Circana (NPD) / retail tracking service of Canada reported by the Entertainment Software Association of Canada.

There were five other new releases to debut in the top 10 this month with Mafia: The Old Country in second place, Madden NFL 26 in third place, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater in fourth place, Gears of War: Reloaded in fifth place, and Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar in 10th place.

Donkey Kong Bananza in its second month fell from first to sixth place, while Minecraft is up two spots to seventh place. Forza Horizon 5 and Grand Theft Auto V re-entered the top 10 in eighth and ninth places, respectively.

Top 10 best-selling games in Canada:

NBA 2K26 - NEW Mafia: The Old Country - NEW Madden NFL 26 - NEW Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - NEW Gears of War: Reloaded - NEW Donkey Kong Bananza* Minecraft Forza Horizon 5 Grand Theft Auto V Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar - NEW

* Digital sales not included

