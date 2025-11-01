Viewfinder Launches December 3 for Switch - News

Publisher Thunderful Games and developer Sad Owl Studios announced the first-person puzzle adventure game, Viewfinder, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 3.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam in July 2023, for the PlayStation 4 in December 2023, and for the Xbox Series X|S in August 2025.

Read details on the game below:

As a BAFTA and UKIE Video Game Awards 2024 winner, Viewfinder immerses players in a mind-bending first-person puzzle adventure that brings pictures to life by placing them into the world. Players will embark on an unforgettable story that digs deeper into the ever changing world, human experience and relationships, meaningful and misguided passion for change and overcoming loss. Viewfinder is currently available on PC and PlayStation.

