Order Up!! Headed to Switch 2 in Q2 2026 - News

Publisher Nicalis and developer SuperVillain Studios announced Order Up!! will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 in Q2 2026. Physical edition pre-orders are now available on the Nicalis Store for $49.99. It includes the full game on the card.

The game first released for the Nintendo Wii, Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation 3, iOS, and Android.

Read details on the game below:

The kitchen’s heating up.

Work your way up from a burger-flippin’ greasy spoon to a four-star chophouse in Order Up!!, the only restaurant simulator that matters!

Process ingredients and cook meals with intuitive controller movements, filling orders as quickly and accurately as possible while juggling multiple tasks.

In addition to your chef duties, players must prepare menus, hire and manage restaurant staff, acquire new equipment and more.

Please the quirky customers of Port Abello island and you just might chop your way to the top!

Features:

Prepare delicious meals from fresh ingredients to please demanding customers.

Hire kitchen helpers and delegate tasks to keep up with customer orders.

Play mini-games to earn extra money, sharpen your equipment and more.

Visit the Farmers Market to purchase new recipes and exotic spices.

Prepare “Chef’s Special” recipes to earn the Food Critic’s highest star rating.

Get to know your customers, the colorful citizens of Port Abello.

Discover the secret of the mysterious Masked Judge.

