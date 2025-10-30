Once Upon a Katamari Debuts on the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 65K - Sales

Pokemon Legends: Z-A (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 195,849 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending October 26, 2025.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) remained in second place with sales of 71,991 units.

Once Upon a KATAMARI (NS) debuted in fourth place with sales of 17,289 units, while the PS5 version debuted in ninth place with sales of 4,596 units.

Ninja Gaiden 4 (PS5) debuted in fifth place with sales of 11,973 units. Persona 3 Reload (NS2) debuted in seventh place with sales of 6,778 units.

Mario Kart World (NS2) remained in third place with sales of 35,176 units and Ghost of Yotei (PS5) fell from fourth to sixth place with sales of 6,984 units. Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (NS) is down three spots to eighth place with sales of 6,232 units and Battlefield 6 (PS5) is down from seventh to 10th place with sales of 4,215 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 65,434 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 25,109 units, The PlayStation 5 sold 10,503 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 991 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 15 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 195,849 (1,068,401) [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 71,991 (684,896) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 35,176 (1,966,569) [NSW] Once Upon a KATAMARI (Bandai Namco, 10/23/25) – 17,289 (New) [PS5] NINJA GAIDEN 4 (Microsoft, 10/21/25) – 11,973 (New) [PS5] Ghost of Yotei (SIE, 10/02/25) – 6,984 (172,886) [SW2] Persona 3 Reload (ATLUS, 10/23/25) – 6,778 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo, 10/02/25) – 6,232 (85,709) [PS5] Once Upon a KATAMARI (Bandai Namco, 10/23/25) – 4,596 (New) [PS5] Battlefield 6 (Electronic Arts, 10/10/25) – 4,215 (35,474)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 65,434 (2,468,021) Switch OLED Model – 16,545 (9,261,841) Switch Lite – 6,639 (6,701,993) PlayStation 5 – 4,040 (5,837,318) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,641 (1,022,792) PlayStation 5 Pro – 2,822 (261,557) Switch – 1,925 (20,160,672) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 630 (23,180) Xbox Series X – 235 (323,044) Xbox Series S – 126 (339,917) PlayStation 4 – 15 (7,930,012)

