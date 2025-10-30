Pokémon Legends Z-A Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts - Sales

Pokémon Legends Z-A has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 43rd week of 2025.

There were three new releases in the top 10 this week with Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered debuting in seventh place, Ninja Gaiden 4 in eighth place, and Jurassic World Evolution 3 in 10th place.

There are a total of six multiplatform games titles in the top 10, three Nintendo games, and one PlayStation game.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Pokémon Legends Z-A EA Sports FC 26 Battlefield 6 Ghost of Yotei Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 Minecraft Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered - NEW Ninja Gaiden 4 - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Jurassic World Evolution 3 - NEW

