John Romero Says 'We Were Midway' Through Development on Cancelled FPS

Doom co-creator John Romero has been developing a new first-person shooter at his Romero Games studio, however, over the summer the funding for the game had been pulled and development had stopped. The studio has remained open as they are looking for a new publisher.

Romero now speaking with Gamreactor says they are still figure out what they are doing with the new FPS as they own the IP and were midway through development.

"Well, we're still figuring out what we're going to do with our big game," Romero stated. "We own the IP, we own the code, we own everything about the game, right? So we have a lot of companies that are interested and still working with us on it, because when you develop a game for years and you put in, say, $50 million into a game, if you move and start working with somebody else, they get $50 million for free.

"So lots of people want to continue working on something, you know, and even if that doesn't happen, you have $50 million worth of assets that you can use to make another thing. So no matter what, you are shortcutting the end of your game, right? To be able to get your game done faster, you already have a lot there already."

He added, "We were, yeah, we were about midway through our game, yeah."

